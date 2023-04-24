Busch was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He's taking the roster spot of Max Muncy, who was placed on the paternity list. Busch has posted a .967 OPS with two home runs at Oklahoma City this season after submitting an .881 OPS with 32 dingers between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2022. He'll be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game, although Busch could be in store for a short stay when Muncy returns before the weekend.
