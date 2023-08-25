Busch went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Busch smacked a 401-foot solo shot off Gavin Williams in the fourth inning for his first long ball as a major leaguer. He added a sacrifice fly in the fifth frame to finish with his first multi-RBI effort. Busch has gone 1-for-7 since being recalled from the minors Tuesday. He had been tearing up Triple-A prior to the promotion, slashing .379/.458/.777 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI and a stolen base across his last 25 games.