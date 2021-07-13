Busch is hitting .223/.373/.415 with nine homers, two steals, 30 RBI and 34 runs in 51 games for Double-A Tulsa.

Thus far in his minor-league career, Busch has shown that his greatest skill is drawing walks, which he's done 37 times this season -- good for a stellar 15.9 percent walk rate. Unfortunately, that's the only particularly promising part of his batting line, as he's striking out at a 29.6 percent clip and isn't showing enough power to offset the swing-and-miss in his game. The No. 31 overall pick in 2019, Busch has plenty of talent, but he needs to do a better job tapping into his power in game action. Fortunately, he went into the All-Star break doing just that, having smashed three homers and a double over Tulsa's last six games. If he can keep it up, he could move up to Triple-A this season, but Busch isn't likely to see any MLB action in 2021.