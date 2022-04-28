Busch made his first professional start in left field for Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday.
Busch has played primarily at second base during his minor-league career, though he has also seen time at first base and at DH. If he is able to handle the new position well, it could open a door to a big-league debut later this season, as outfield depth is arguably the Dodgers' biggest non-pitching need. Busch has certainly shown that he is capable at the plate -- he is slashing .305/.468/.746 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and a 17:19 BB:K in 79 plate appearances this season.