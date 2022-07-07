Busch has a .240/.298/.474 line with 10 homers, two steals and a 13:65 BB:K in 42 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

He started off ice cold after being promoted (.203 over 16 games), but Busch has hit much better over his last 26 contests, putting up a .262/.308/.542 line with eight of his Triple-A home runs. Even over the course of this relatively hot streak, though, he's been striking out at an alarming rate -- an even 35 percent -- while not drawing many walks (6.8 percent; 7.1 percent overall since being promoted). The new level has not been kind to him in that regard, as Busch had a spectacular 17.6 percent walk rate in Double-A alongside a more manageable 26.3 percent strikeout rate. With that in mind, the Dodgers will likely let Busch bide his time in the minors for most (if not all) of 2022 so that he can improve his plate discipline against higher-grade pitching.