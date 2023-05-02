Busch went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base against the Phillies in a 13-4 win Monday.
Busch got the start at second base Monday after three consecutive days on the bench. He made the most of the opportunity, recording his first career multi-hit performance and stealing his first bag as a major-leaguer. Busch is still finding his way in the big leagues, as he's batting just .214 with seven strikeouts in 16 plate appearances.
