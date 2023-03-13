Busch was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Dodgers.
Busch has struggled in his brief Cactus League sample, with a slash of .150/.320/.300 with 1 homer in 25 plate appearances. Those struggles have very little to do with why he's opening the season in the minors, however, and the 25-year-old could be an option for the Dodgers at some point this summer as one of the clubs best hitting prospects.
