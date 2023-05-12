Busch was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Thursday.
Busch didn't play a ton during his first stint in the big leagues, getting five starts over a two-and-a-half week period. He's clearing out to make room for J.D. Martinez's return from the injured list.
