Busch went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 win against Pittsburgh.

Busch was called up from the minors prior to the contest and batted seventh while serving as Los Angeles' designated hitter in his first major-league game. The 25-year-old struck out during the second inning in his first at-bat and followed that with a groundout in the fourth before notching his first big-league hit and RBI with a single in the sixth. He walked in his final plate appearance and came around to score on a Chris Taylor home run. Busch's call-up coincided with Max Muncy going on the paternity list, so the rookie's current stay with the big club may not be long.