The Dodgers recalled Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Busch has struggled in limited action at the major-league level, but he boasts a .323/.432/.615 batting line with 24 homers and 82 RBI across 88 games this season at Triple-A. The 25-year-old should get some starts on the Los Angeles infield while also cycling into the DH role as J.D. Martinez (groin) heads to the 10-day injured list.