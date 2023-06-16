Busch was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Busch is recalled to take the place of Max Muncy after Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. In 19 at-bats with the Dodgers earlier in the year, Busch slashed .211/.348/.211 with four walks and nine strikeouts over seven games. The 25-year-old is considered one of the best prospects in the Los Angeles system, but fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach before adding him to their respective rosters.