Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Peterson, 29, spent last season in the Rockies organization split between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, holding a 3.46 ERA and 49:25 K:BB over 41.2 relief innings. The tall right-hander has never appeared in the big leagues.