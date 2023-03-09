Vargas (finger) is hitting second in the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup Thursday against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

And he has been given clearance to actually swing the bat in a live game for the first time since he suffered a hairline fracture to his right pinkie finger in February. Vargas should open as the primary starting second baseman in Los Angeles if all goes smoothly from this point forward. The 23-year-old struggled in his first taste of MLB action last season but posted excellent offensive numbers throughout his rise through the minors.