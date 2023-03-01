Vargas (finger) is hopeful to gain clearance to swing the bat in games by this weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register Register reports.

For the second time in three days, Vargas will start at second base in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, but he'll be limited to only tracking pitches at the plate when his turn in the batting order comes up. However, Vargas has resumed hitting in the batting cage without any apparent discomfort in his fractured right pinkie finger, so he sounds like he could be fully cleared within a few days.