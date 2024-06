The Dodgers optioned Vargas to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

With Cavan Biggio arriving in Los Angeles after being acquired from the Blue Jays earlier Wednesday, Vargas will head back to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster. During his stay with the Dodgers following his promotion from Triple-A on May 17, Vargas started in just six games and hit .250 with one home run and one stolen base over 23 plate appearances.