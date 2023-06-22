Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Vargas had gone 0-for-20 over his last six games and came up empty in his first three at-bats Wednesday before knocking a ninth-inning solo shot. It snapped an 11-game homer drought for the infielder. He continues to see regular playing time, but he's slashing just .207/.309/.388 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored and three stolen bases over 69 contests. Vargas also struck out three times Wednesday, but he's displayed a decent eye at the plate with a 19.9 percent strikeout rate and a 12.4 percent walk rate on the year.