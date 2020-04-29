Vargas could ascend to Double-A by the start of the 2020 minor-league season but is more likely to begin with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Howard Cole of Sports Illustrated reports.

Vargas has demonstrated excellent hitting acumen in his first two minor-league seasons, slashing .314/.387/.447 with a 78:119 BB:K over 788 plate appearances. However, his power has thus far been limited to doubles, as he has 53 two-baggers versus only nine home runs as a professional. Defensively, Vargas may be better suited to play first base considering his limited range and average arm, per Baseball America.