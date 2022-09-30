Vargas went 1-for-2 with three RBI in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Vargas put the Dodgers on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly, then broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth with a two-run single. It was his second straight contest with multiple RBI, though the previous performance came five days earlier. After starting his major-league career with just three hits in his first 24 at-bats, Vargas has gone 5-for-17 with a home run and six RBI over five games since Sept. 20. Manager Dave Roberts said after Thursday's victory that the rookie "is certainly in the mix to make the postseason roster," per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.