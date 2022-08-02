The Dodgers selected Vargas' contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game against the Giants.
The Dodgers are fairly healthy -- or at least about to be -- in the infield, but that didn't stop them from calling up one of their top prospects. Though he won't be included in the lineup Tuesday, the Dodgers likely didn't call Vargas up to ride the pine, so expect him to at the very least settle into a short-side platoon role. Vargas brings a good mix of power and speed to the table, having recorded 15 home runs, 12 steals and an .897 OPS over 94 Triple-A games this season.
