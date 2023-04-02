Vargas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts is opening up a spot in the outfield for Trayce Thompson for the second day in a row after Thompson slugged three home runs and drove in eight in Saturday's 10-1 win, resulting in Vargas being the odd man out of the lineup. Mookie Betts will move to the keystone to facilitate room for Thompson, while Vargas heads to the bench after going 2-for-5 with a double, seven walks and three runs through the Dodgers' first three contests.