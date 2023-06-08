Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two total RBI in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

Vargas blasted a solo shot to center field in the second inning and added a run-scoring double in the third. The rookie extended his modest hitting streak to five games, during which he's slashing .429/.529/.857 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and a steal. Vargas didn't hit his first homer until his 25th game of the campaign, but he's perked up a bit since with six long balls across his past 33 contests.