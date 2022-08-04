site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-miguel-vargas-heads-to-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Heads to bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vargas isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Vargas made his big-league debut Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base. James Outman will take over as the designated hitter and bat ninth Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read