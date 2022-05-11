Vargas is slashing .367/.486/.600 with a home run, two doubles, a triple, 12 runs, seven RBI and a 7:4 BB:K through eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City in May.

Vargas batted a modest .259 in April but has picked things up significantly this month to lift his average to .287 on the season. The 22-year-old turned heads with .319/.380/.526 slash line, 23 homers and 11 stolen bases between two minor-league levels in 2021 and hit .308 with a .500 on-base-percentage in nine Cactus League games with the Dodgers this spring. He has impressed at every level of the minors and has even improved his already steady plate discipline this season, walking almost as many times (21) as he has struck out (22). He figures to be a big part of the Dodgers' future plans and could get his first call-up at some point during the current campaign.