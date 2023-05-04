Vargas went 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Phillies.

Vargas stayed hot Tuesday, smacking his second homer of the season, a two-run shot off Aaron Nola, before stealing his second base. After a slow start to the season, Vargas has gone 11-for-39 in his last 10 games with five doubles and two home runs. The 23-year-old Vargas is now slashing .237/.363/.409 with two home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored in 114 plate appearances while seeing regular playing time at second base.