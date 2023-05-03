Vargas went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

This was Vargas' fourth multi-hit effort of the campaign, and the first time he logged more than two hits. The 23-year-old infielder had a two-run double in the seventh inning and an RBI single in the eighth as the Dodgers piled on runs late. Vargas is still adjusting to major-league pitching, as evidenced by his .236 batting average, but he's gotten on base at a .367 clip thanks to a 16.5 percent walk rate. He has one home run, one stolen base, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and eight doubles through 109 plate appearances.