Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Vargas suffered an injury to the pinky finger on his right hand while taking grounders Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Roberts said the injury will keep Vargas from swinging the bat for a few days, but more importantly, X-rays were negative, and the 23-year-old will continue to take defensive reps at second base as he looks to lock down a full-time role heading into Opening Day. Assuming Vargas adapts well to the keystone after playing only 57 innings at the position (all in the minors) in 2022, he should make for an attractive late-round target in drafts, given the upside he offers as a hitter.