Vargas started in left field for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, broadcaster Alex Freedman reports. He went 1-for-3 with a walk in the loss to Round Rock.

Vargas was back at third base for Thursday's contest, but his stint in left field Wednesday was notable in that it was his first start at the position in his professional career. It may not be a coincidence that the 22-year-old's first foray in the outfield came four days after Mookie Betts was place on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right rib, though Los Angeles has since traded for Trayce Thompson to add outfield depth. Regardless, adding a new position to his skill set can only help Vargas in his quest for his first call-up, and he looked good in left field Wednesday, notching three putouts -- including a nice running catch on a deep drive with two runners on base and two outs in the seventh inning -- and making no miscues. It wouldn't be surprising to see Vargas called up to the majors at some point this season, as he's stood out in 67 games with Oklahoma City, slashing .282/.379/.485 with 11 home runs, 50 RBI, 57 runs and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.