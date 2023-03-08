Vargas (finger) is not in the Dodgers' Cactus League lineup Wednesday night against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's just a routine bit of rest, and the expectation is that Vargas will finally be allowed to swing the bat the next time he does appear in an exhibition game. He's merely been tracking pitches so far in Cactus League play after suffering a hairline fracture in his right pinkie finger at the beginning of spring training. All signs point to the talented 23-year-old being at second base for Los Angeles on Opening Day.