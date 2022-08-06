Vargas is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Considered by many to be the top prospect in the organization, Vargas was added to the 40-man roster earlier this week and collected two hits in his MLB debut, but he's been on the bench for two of three games since. Even with Justin Turner (abdomen) on the injured list, the Dodgers' infield is crowded.
