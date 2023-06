Vargas will sit Saturday against the Phillies, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Vargas went hitless in Friday's series opener but reached base twice on a pair of walks. His eye has been his biggest strength in his first major-league season, with his 13.0 percent walk rate helping him to a 110 wRC+ despite his modest .231 batting average and six homers. Mookie Betts will move in to play second base in Vargas' absence, with Jason Heyward taking Betts' usual spot in right field.