Vargas (thumb) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vargas was hit in his right thumb Monday and while he was able to stay in the game, the Dodgers will give the 23-year-old at least a day off to recover. Mookie Betts starts at second base, and Jason Heyward will hit ninth and play right field.