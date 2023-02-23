Vargas (finger) will play defense in the Dodgers' intrasquad game Thursday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Vargas suffered a hairline fracture to the pinky finger on his right hand while fielding grounders last week, but he can still do a lot of baseball activities without causing further damage. He hasn't been cleared yet to resume hitting, but that will hopefully come rather soon. The 23-year-old projects to open the 2023 regular season as the Dodgers' primary second baseman, assuming that he is able to avoid further setbacks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Suffers hairline fracture to pinky•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Injures pinky on grounder•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Could start at second base•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Finding footing in majors•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Starting in left field•