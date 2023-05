Vargas went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Brewers.

Vargas teed off in the sixth inning and pushed the Dodgers' lead to 6-0. The second baseman lacked power in April, as he slugged .325 in the month. But May has been better, where Vargas has two home runs and six extra-base hits in 29 at bats.