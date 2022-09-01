Los Angeles recalled Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The Dodgers' top hitting prospect won't have a clear path to an everyday role as he rejoins the big club, but expect manager Dave Roberts to find room for Vargas in the lineup at least a couple times a week while veteran players like Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor receive occasional maintenance days over the final month of the season. Vargas logged eight plate appearances with the Dodgers earlier this summer, but he's otherwise spent the entire 2022 campaign at Oklahoma City, where he turned in a .915 OPS while chipping in 16 steals over 113 games.