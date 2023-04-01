Vargas went 1-for-1 with a double and three walks in a loss to Arizona on Friday.

Vargas nearly hit his first home run of the season in the second inning, but the ball bounced off the wall, and he ended up with a double. The rookie set the table by walking in each of his three subsequent plate appearances, but the batters below him in the order couldn't cash him in. Vargas has displayed an astute eye at the plate through two games, walking five times over eight plate appearances.