Vargas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After closing the Dodgers' weekend series in San Diego with an 0-for-8 showing at the dish over the final two games, Vargas will get a chance to rest Monday. Mookie Betts will move from the outfield to cover second base while Vargas hits the bench for the first time since April 27.