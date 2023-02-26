Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Vargas (finger) has regained his grip strength and is working in the batting cage, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 23-year-old has been limited since he suffered a hairline fracture to his right pinky finger last week and he appears to be progressing toward full clearance. Vargas was in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League opener in order to see some defensive reps, though he wasn't cleared to swing the bat. He'll likely need to at least face some live pitching before receiving full clearance for games.