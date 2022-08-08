Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Vargas appeared in two games since being recalled Aug. 2, collecting two hits (one double) and two RBI in eight at-bats while also swiping a bag. The Dodgers have yet to announce a corresponding move, but per Ardaya, the club may be preparing to activate Justin Turner (abdomen) from the 10-day injured list.
