Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 win over San Francisco.

Vargas was called up to the majors for the first time Tuesday and made his first start Wednesday. The 22-year-old wasted little time making his mark on the LA-SF rivalry, driving in the game's first run with a double in the second inning and immediately following with a steal of third base. Vargas notched another RBI with an infield single in the third. Justin Turner (abdomen) isn't expected to need a long-term stay on the IL, but Vargas could carve out playing time beyond the veteran third baseman's return if he gets off to a productive big-league start.