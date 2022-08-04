Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 win over San Francisco.
Vargas was called up to the majors for the first time Tuesday and made his first start Wednesday. The 22-year-old wasted little time making his mark on the LA-SF rivalry, driving in the game's first run with a double in the second inning and immediately following with a steal of third base. Vargas notched another RBI with an infield single in the third. Justin Turner (abdomen) isn't expected to need a long-term stay on the IL, but Vargas could carve out playing time beyond the veteran third baseman's return if he gets off to a productive big-league start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Headed to big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Logs time in left field at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Heating up at plate•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Looking MLB-ready•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Could help club in 2022•