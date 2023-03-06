Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Vargas (finger) is expected to resume swinging the bat in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though Vargas hasn't been cleared to hit in games since Feb. 20 due to a right pinkie finger fracture, the injury hasn't hindered him in the field. He's still been making regular starts at second base during the Cactus League slate, and despite doing little more than standing in at the dish during his plate appearances, Vargas has managed to draw four walks. He'll start at the keystone again Monday against the Padres and won't take swings, but look for Vargas to become more aggressive at the plate beginning with Wednesday's contest.