Vargas will bat eighth and play left field Saturday against San Diego, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Vargas, who hit .304/.404/.511 with 17 home runs and 16 steals in 113 Triple-A games this season, is an exciting prospect, but his short-term appeal is lessened by the fact that he plays for a team with a very deep roster and one that employs Justin Turner at third base. The Dodgers have all but clinched the NL West already, however, so they have the freedom to experiment down the stretch, which could include things like trying Vargas in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.