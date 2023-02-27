Vargas (finger) will start at second base in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres and is listed as the Dodgers' No. 9 hitter, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Juan Toribio of MLB.com relays that Vargas will check out of the game before his first plate appearance comes up.

Vargas has been dealing with a hairline fracture on his right pinkie finger, but he was able to swing without pain on Sunday. However, the Dodgers aren't yet comfortable having him face high-velocity pitching in a game setting, so Vargas' first at-bats of the Cactus League slate look as though they'll have to wait for a few more days. The 23-year-old is in contention for an everyday role at second base for the Dodgers while Gavin Lux transitions over to shortstop following the departure of Trea Turner in free agency. Vargas struggled to a .170/.200/.255 slash line with Los Angeles last season over 50 plate appearances, but he's considered the Dodgers' top prospect and produced a .304 average with 17 homers, 82 RBI, 100 runs and 16 stolen bases with Triple-A Oklahoma in 2022.