Vargas (finger) will not take swings in Saturday's exhibition game, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vargas has already started several games and taken a swing while in the batter's box, and that will be the case again Saturday. There was hope that he would be cleared to hit in a game at some point this weekend, but manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he will not do so until Wednesday at the earliest.
