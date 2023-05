Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win against the Rays on Saturday.

Vargas provided what proved to be a crucial insurance run in the eighth inning with his 408-foot solo shot. The long ball snapped a 12-game homerless drought for the rookie dating back to May 10. That was the second prolonged power outage for Vargas this season -- he failed to go deep in his first 24 contests of the campaign, then proceeded to hit four homers over his next 12 games.