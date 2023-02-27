Vargas (finger) took some two-handed swings during a workout Sunday and indicated that his right hand felt fine, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Vargas suffered a hairline fracture in his right pinky finger while fielding a grounder Feb. 20 and had been held back from swinging until Sunday. He did, however, start the Dodgers' Cactus League opener against Milwaukee on Saturday, playing defense and tracking pitches during his two plate appearances. Given Vargas' ability to progress to swinging Sunday, he should have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day, when he's expected to be in the lineup as Los Angeles' starting second baseman.