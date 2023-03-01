Vargas (finger) told reporters Wednesday that he has started taking batting practice, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Vargas has been cleared to take BP, but hasn't been told when he'll be able to start swinging in games. The infielder suffered a hairline fracture in his right pinkie at the start of camp, but he's been able to play defense, and the fact he's already taking swings is a positive sign. Assuming there are no setbacks, Vargas should be ready for the start of the regular season.
