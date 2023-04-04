Vargas was hit by a pitch on his right thumb Monday, but he stayed in the game and is said to be fine, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. "We'll get it looked at tomorrow," manager Dave Roberts said after the game. "He said it was sore, but full range of motion and strength. So hopefully [Tuesday] he comes in feeling good. He was adamant about staying in the game [Monday]."

A 92-mph fastball from Connor Seabold hit Vargas in the hand in the bottom of the seventh inning, and while Vargas appeared to be in significant pain initially, he shook it off and took his position in the field the next half inning. The Dodgers are off Wednesday and could always give him a couple days if there's swelling in the thumb. Vargas has already drawn nine walks this season, the most in franchise history through the first five games of a season, per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com.