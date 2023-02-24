Vargas (finger) will be in the lineup for the Dodgers' Cactus League opener Saturday but will not be allowed to swing the bat, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

The team wants Vargas to get the defensive reps, but he'll only be tracking pitches at the plate as he comes back from a hairline fracture in his right pinky. It's not clear when exactly he might be cleared to hit, but it's not expected to be long. Barring setbacks, the Dodgers are anticipating that Vargas will be ready for Opening Day.