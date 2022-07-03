The Dodgers reinstated Betts (rib) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. He'll start in right field and bat leadoff, per Harris.

Utility man Eddy Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Betts, who was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks with a fractured right rib. Though Betts still doesn't feel 100 percent when he throws, the Dodgers' decision to deploy him in the outfield rather than at designated hitter suggests the team doesn't have many concerns about his ability to play defense. Before hitting the shelf, Betts was on his way to a big season with a .273 average, 17 home runs, six stolen bases, 53 runs and 40 RBI through 60 games.