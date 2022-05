Betts went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.

His solo shot in the third inning got the Dodgers on the board, and Betts added a two-run double in the fifth. The 29-year-old has crossed the plate in an impressive nine straight games, a stretch during which he's batting .368 (14-for-38) with four homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs.